33 Springs Fire-UPDATE

October 8, 2017 at 7:00 pm

Location:

Black Mesa Ranger District of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests

Coconino County, Arizona

Northwest of Forest Lakes in Leonard Canyon

Start Date: October 6, 2017

Size: Approximately 750 – 1,000 acres

Percent contained: 0%

Cause: Lightning

Personnel Assigned: 75

Growth Potential: Moderate

Vegetation: Ponderosa pine and mixed conifer

Summary: With strong southwest winds today the fire crossed holding lines and is now a potential threat to nearby structures on the northern perimeter. For safety concerns, some campers along FS 56 road were evacuated and private land owners were given notice today. Fire crews plan to construct new control lines on the northern perimeter. On Monday, October 9, a Type 3 Incident Commander will take over the fire, and additional resource have been ordered including 2 Type 6 engines and 2 additional crews. The fire is in steep terrain in Leonard Canyon, bordering the Coconino National Forest. Fire crews continue to construct fire lines and are scouting natural features to assess and contain the fire. Lines are being constructed on the southern flank and road systems are being used to further containment measures. Fire crews will continue to be on the scene this weekend and into next week.

Structures Threatened: Some homes and structures are potentially threatened.

Resources Assigned: 1 USFS Type 3 Engine, 1 USFS Type 6 Engine, 1 USFS Dozer, 2 Type 2 State Crews, miscellaneous personnel.

Fire Information:

o Northeastern Arizona Public Information System: http://311info.net/ or call 311 or 928.333.3412

October 7, 2017 at 5:00 pm

Start Date: October 6, 2017

Size: Approximately 230 acres

Cause: Lightning

Percent contained: 0%

Personnel Assigned: 75

Growth Potential: Moderate

Vegetation: Ponderosa pine and mixed conifer

Summary: The fire is in steep terrain in Leonard Canyon, bordering the Coconino National Forest. Fire crews continued to construct fire lines and are scouting natural features to assess and contain the fire. Lines are being constructed on the southern flank and road systems are being used to further containment measures. Burn out operations along fire lines were conducted last night and today. Fire crews will continue to be on the scene this weekend and into next week.

Structures Threatened: Some homes and structures are potentially threatened.

Resources Assigned: 1 USFS Type 3 Engine, 1 USFS Type 6 Engine, 1 USFS Dozer, 2 Type 2 State Crews, miscellaneous personnel.

Fire Information:

Northeastern Arizona Public Information System: http://311info.net/ or call 311 or 928.333.3412

Wildfires Near Me: http://www.wildfiresnearme.wfmrda.com/

October 6, 2017 at 6:30 pm

Percent contained: 0%

Size: Approximately 150 acres Personnel Assigned: 25-30

Cause: Lightning Growth Potential: Moderate

Vegetation: Ponderosa pine and mixed conifer

Summary: Fire personnel are on scene, and more are enroute. The fire is in steep terrain in Leonard Canyon. Fire crews started to construct fire lines and are scouting natural features to asses and contain the fire. Lines are being constructed on the southern flank and road systems are being used to further containment measures.

Structures Threatened: Some homes and structures are potentially threatened.

Resources Assigned: 1 Heber-Overgaard T6 engine, 1 Forest Lakes T6 engine, 1 Heber-Overgaard water tender, 1 Forest Lakes water tender, 1 USFS dozer, 1 Department of Corrections crew.

Fire Information: