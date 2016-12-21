A sluggish open for stocks keeps Dow short of 20,000 mark

MARLEY JAY, AP Markets Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes are slightly lower Wednesday morning as health care companies and banks slip. Household goods makers, including companies that sell snacks and drinks, are bouncing back from losses a day ago. The Dow Jones industrial average remains near record highs, but short of the 20,000-point milestone.

KEEPING SCORE: The Dow dipped 16 points, or 0.1 percent, to 19,958 as of 10:45 a.m. Eastern time. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,268. The Nasdaq composite fell 10 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,474. More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange.

LOST IN THE MAIL: Shipping company FedEx said its quarterly expenses climbed and its earnings fell short of Wall Street estimates. The company’s stock lost $4.51, or 2.3 percent, to $194.23.

LOGGING OFF: Social networking site Twitter slumped after Chief Technology Officer Adam Messinger said he’s leaving the company. The struggling company has seen a number of executives leave recently. Former Chief Operating Officer Adam Bain left in November. In October Twitter said it would eliminate 9 percent of its workforce. Twitter fell 73 cents, or 4.1 percent, to $17.19.

SLUGGISH START: Drugmaker Celgene dipped $2.10, or 1.8 percent, to $116.42 and health insurance company Anthem lost $3.22, or 2.2 percent, to $144.44 as health care stocks traded lower. Banks also slipped. Goldman Sachs fell $2.23, or 1 percent, to $240.86, the biggest loss among the 30 stocks in the Dow average. Goldman has done far better than any other Dow stock since the presidential election in November.

MONSTER GAINS: Companies that make drinks, snacks, and other everyday household items traded higher. Monster Beverage rose $1.56, or 3.6 percent, to $34.11 and Oreo maker Mondelez added 68 cents, or 1.5 percent, to $45. The stocks dipped Tuesday, partly because of weak earnings for General Mills. On Wednesday that stock recovered most of its losses and rose $1.31, or 2.1 percent, to $62.77.

SCOPING OUT A DEAL: Mobile gyroscope maker InvenSense said it will be acquired by Japan’s TDK Corp. for $13 a share, or $1.22 billion. That sent the stock to its highest price in almost a year and a half. InvenSense gained $1.88, or 1.3 percent, to $12.72.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude sank 4 cents to $53.26 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the international benchmark, lost 12 cents to $55.23 a barrel in London. Energy companies made modest gains after two days of small losses. Among energy stocks, Halliburton added 60 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $53.93 and EQT rose $1.71, or 2.6 percent, to $67.36.

THE HEAT IS ON: Natural gas companies made much bigger gains thanks to a surge in the price of natural gas. The price of that fuel rose 20 cents, or 6.1 percent, to $3.46 per 1,000 cubic feet. Southwestern Energy jumped 73 cents, or 7 percent, to $11.11 and Chesapeake Energy gained 23 cents, or 3.1 percent, to $7.52.

CURRENCY: The dollar declined to 117.45 yen from 118.04 yen. The euro rose to $1.0443 from $1.0377.

BONDS: Bond prices inched higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dipped to 2.55 percent from 2.56 percent.

OVERSEAS: The CAC-40 in France gave up 0.4 percent and Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 0.2 percent. Germany’s DAX was little changed. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng rose 0.4 percent. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 shed 0.3 percent. The South Korean Kospi retreated 0.2 percent.

