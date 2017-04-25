ADOT moves forward with project replacing pavement on 12 miles of I-40

It’s the first of two paving projects between Flagstaff and Williams

PHOENIX – With a contractor selected, the Arizona Department of Transportation is moving forward with a $13.9 million project to add new pavement to 12 miles of Interstate 40 between Flagstaff and Williams.

Meeting in Flagstaff on Friday, April 21, the State Transportation Board approved a contract for the project with FNF Construction. A schedule will be set in the coming weeks.

The work in both directions between Parks and Riordan, milepost 179 to 191, will mill down several inches of the current pavement and replace it with new asphalt. It will greatly improve a road surface that has required regular repairs due to the combination of more than 200 freeze-thaw cycles each year and heavy use by commercial vehicles, as well as damage from numerous storms this past winter.

“We’re grateful this much needed project is moving forward,” said Audra Merrick, ADOT’s North Central District engineer. “This project will be the long-term fix to the damage the road has taken over the winter.”

The project also will replace pavement on the on- and off-ramps at the Bellemont interchange, replace guardrail and make minor bridge deck repairs at the Bellemont and A-1 Mountain Road overpasses.

A similar project, slated for the fiscal year beginning July 1, will pick up where this project ends at milepost 179, and continue west for 17 miles to Cataract Lake near Williams.

After pavement damage from powerful and repeated winter storms, ADOT crews continue following up on temporary repairs with asphalt overlays on I-17, State Route 89A in Oak Creek Canyon and other parts of I-40.