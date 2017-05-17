Allow extra travel time near Show Low next week

Posted By: Ashley Fry
May 17, 2017
|Motorists heading to and from Show Low should expect travel delays of up to 15 minutes as crews make spot repairs on State Route 260 and US 60. Both operations will reduce traffic to one lane with a pilot car guiding alternating travel through the work zone.
Details and locations are as follows:
Monday, May 22, and Tuesday, May 23
Work is scheduled during daylight hours on State Route 260 between mileposts 332 and 338.
Wednesday, May 24, and Thursday, May 25
Work is scheduled during daylight hours on US 60 between mileposts 334 and 336.
Drivers should observe reduced speed limits and watch for construction personnel and equipment in the work zone.
ADOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions and closures, but it’s possible that unscheduled impacts might occur because of weather or other factors. For the most current information about highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
|Did you know Arizona’s Move Over law requires motorists to move over one lane – or slow down if it’s not safe to change lanes – when driving by any vehicle with flashing lights pulled to the side of the road?
