Allow extra travel time near Show Low next week

Details and locations are as follows:

Monday, May 22, and Tuesday, May 23

Work is scheduled during daylight hours on State Route 260 between mileposts 332 and 338.

Wednesday, May 24, and Thursday, May 25

Work is scheduled during daylight hours on US 60 between mileposts 334 and 336.

Drivers should observe reduced speed limits and watch for construction personnel and equipment in the work zone.

