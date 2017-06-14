Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests’ Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

Begin Friday, June 16 at 8:00 a.m.

Springerville, AZ; June 13, 2017—Campfire and smoking restrictions will be implemented at 8 a.m. Friday, June 16, on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests in order to protect public health and reduce preventable human-caused fires.

Under stage 1 fire restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal, and wood stoves are allowed in designated developed campgrounds only. Devices solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off are allowed within an area that is cleared of flammable materials within three feet of the device. The restrictions also limit smoking to within enclosed vehicles, buildings, developed campgrounds or while in an area that is cleared of all flammable material at least three feet in diameter. Fireworks and incendiary devices are always prohibited on all national forest lands.

Criteria used to determine when to implement fire restrictions include current and predicted weather, fuel moisture, fire activity levels and available firefighting resources. Fire restrictions will remain in effect until the forests receive significant precipitation.

“Drier conditions on the forests warrant going into fire restrictions,” said Gary Strickland, forest fire management officer. “Forests in the Southwest region are already having significant fires and we need members of the public to work with us to prevent human-caused starts.”

To report a fire, call 911.

Fire Information:

Know Before You Go:

o Northeastern Arizona Public Information System: http://311info.net/ or call 311 or 928.333.3412

o Arizona Fire Restrictions: http://firerestrictions.us/az/

o Fire Restrictions and Red Flag Alerts: http://wildlandfire.az.gov/

o Wildfires Near Me: http://www.wildfiresnearme.wfmrda.com/

