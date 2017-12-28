Arizona State Highways 261 and 273 to Big Lake Area Closing

Springerville, AZ; December 27, 2017 —The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) will be enforcing the seasonal closure of SR 261 and SR 273 the morning of January 2, 2018. The ADOT closure will affect access to the Big Lake, Crescent Lake and Mexican Hay Lake areas via highways 273 and 261, and they will remain closed until late spring when the chances of winter storms have significantly reduced. Forest Service roads 409, 112 and 87 are closed at the junctions that access Highway 273. State Route 261 will close between Big Lake and the State Route 260 junction. State Route 273 will close between Sunrise Park and Big Lake. The four-mile long portion of SR 273 between SR 260 and Sunrise Park will remain open to provide access to the ski area.

“During the winter season there are numerous forest service roads that allow access to the forests even at the higher elevations. However, going around locked gates or causing any resource damage, including road damage is illegal and you may be cited,” Iris Estes, Acting Springerville District Ranger stated.

A reminder before hunting or recreating, please let someone know the route you are planning to take, the time you left and when you are expected to return. Weather conditions can change rapidly, prepare a survival kit including extra food and water. We want your visit to the forest to be a memorable and positive one.

Additional information can be found on ADOT’s “Know Snow” webpage at www.azdot.gov/KnowSnow. Drivers are also encouraged to call 5-1-1 or log on to ADOT’s Traveler Information Center at www.az511.gov for the latest highway conditions around the state.

For questions please contact us at 928-333-6280 or visit our website at www.fs.usda.gov/asnf or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/apachesitgreavesnfs/