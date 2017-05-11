AZ Cardinals Linebacker Karlos Dansby Visits Show Low; Signs Autographs

The weather was cold with scattered showers but the clouds seemed to part for the Arizona Cardinals Caravan. The Cardinals made their annual stop in Show Low yesterday afternoon at the Show Low Safeway. Fans gathered dressed in Cardinals gear and seeking autographs from the Cardinals Cheerleaders and the team’s mascot Big Red, but the highlight of this year’s event was the appearance of a well-known Cardinal linebacker Karlos Dansby.

Dansby recently signed a new one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals. This is the 3rd time he has signed with the team. Fans were excited when Danby arrived and they left all the other activities of the event to stand in line for a chance to meet and get autographs from one of the NFL’s most productive linebackers.

The event also featured games for kids and a tons of prizes at various booths. Most notable was a chance to win a VIP Cardinals game-day experience from the Arizona Lottery, who was there as one of the event’s major sponsors. Prizes were also doled out from local businesses Black Diamond Auto Glass and Sportsman’s Warehouse.

The 2-hour event was well attended and from all accounts appeared to be a huge success with the fans. iTalk 106.7 FM’s General Manager Camden Smith commented on the event’s turn-out saying, “This is the biggest crowd we have seen in the 4 years that we have been involved with this event.” He went on to say that they hope to make it even bigger next year.

You can watch a video of the event here:

