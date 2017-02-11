Blue Ridge Yellow Jackets Win Title for 3A East Region H.S. Boys Basketball

BLAKE MURCHISON, iTalk1067.com

Lakeside, AZ – Tonight was a great night for basketball in Lakeside, Arizona as the Blue Ridge Yellow Jackets (#1 in the East) and Show Low Cougars (#2 in the East) faced off for the 3A East region title. Blue Ridge came into tonight’s game with an undefeated record in the East Region of 10-0, and an overall record of 17-1. Show Low stepped on the court tonight with a 7-3 regional record.

As things got tipped of at 7PM tonight, the energy was high. Blue Ridge dominated possession during the 1st half and the score followed suit, however, the Cougars made a hard push late in the 3rd quarter and had the fans on the edge of their seats down to the last few seconds. Blue Ridge felt a little relief towards the very end as Show Low’s star player Rhett Ricedorff fouled out late in the 4th, he had been struggling with fouls the entire game.

In the end, Blue Ridge manages to hold onto the lead, and finishes the game 3A East Region champs with a final score of 56 to 51.

Both Blue Ridge and Show Low will begin State Tournament play next week. Prior to tonight’s game Blue Ridge was ranked 2nd in the State and Show Low was ranked 8th. The seating for the tournament will be announced this Sunday morning.

