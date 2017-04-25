CARDINALS TO HOST “SPRING TAILGATE” DURING DRAFT WEEKEND AT UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX STADIUM

Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29

Admission and parking are both free for both nights. Friday night’s festivities will take place from 4:00-9:30 p.m. and Saturday night’s events are scheduled from 5:00-10:00 p.m.

Free parking will be available in the West (Orange) carpark at University of Phoenix Stadium.

Beginning with the free Cardinals Draft Party on Thursday, April 27, the Cardinals “Spring Tailgate” will feature appearances by Cardinals players and alumni, team mascot Big Red and Cardinals Cheerleaders along with interactive games and exhibits, amusement rides and a Kids Combine.

The “Spring Tailgate” will also feature the Cardinals Virtual Reality Lounge presented by COX. The Virtual Reality Lounge will give a fully immersed 360-degree experience where fans of all ages can step into the action on the field with the Cardinals. Fans will use virtual reality headsets and utilize 360-degree video.

There will be live music on both Friday and Saturday night. Food and beverage options will be available at the team’s Primetime Grill and local food trucks and a Craft Beer area with eight local breweries will be setup for guests to sample and enjoy.

In addition, the Cardinals will record a one-hour TV special on Saturday night from 7:00-8:00 p.m. that will include President Michael Bidwill, General Manager Steve Keim and special guest players and will be hosted by Paul Calvisi and Ron Wolfley. The TV special will air on ABC-15 on Saturday, May 6 at approximately 8:00 p.m.

The show will review the NFL Draft and recap the Cardinals offseason so far with fans serving as the audience.

A special fireworks show will conclude the “Spring Tailgate” on Saturday night at 9:30 p.m.

– azcardinals.com –