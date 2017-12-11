Christmas tree permits available on Saturdays

Springerville, AZ; November 22, 2017 – It’s that special time of year when people venture into the national forests to cut the family Christmas tree. Each year the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests (ASNFs) sells Christmas tree permits throughout the work week, but unfortunately there are some who cannot make it to one of our district offices during that time, so this holiday season we will be selling Christmas tree permits on Saturdays at select locations and at special times.

The Black Mesa Ranger District will be open on Saturday, November 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and additional Saturday dates may be added if necessary. The Springerville Ranger District will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the following Saturdays: November 25, December 2, December 9, and December 16.

The ASNFs started off with 7,500 Christmas tree permits, and the good news is that there are still 3,600 permits remaining to be purchased. Permits can be purchased at all five ranger districts Monday – Friday from 800 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Payment methods accepted are credit cards, cash or check (please have a valid driver’s license or photo ID). Some of our districts are also selling permits through the mail.

General information about the Christmas tree cutting program is also available on the Christmas tree permit hotline at 928-333-6229, and on the ASNFs web site at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/asnf/passes-permits/forestproducts. For more detailed information please call any one of our offices:

Alpine Ranger District 928-339-5000

Black Mesa Ranger District 928-535-7300

Clifton Ranger District 928-687-8600

Lakeside Ranger District 928-368-2100

Springerville Ranger District 928-333-6200

Supervisor’s Office 928-333-6280

###

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.