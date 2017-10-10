Christmas tree permits available starting October 10 on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests

Springerville, AZ; October 6, 2017 – Time to begin making your preparations for the wonderful and memorable experience of cutting the family Christmas tree on a national forest.

This year, there are 7,500 Christmas tree permits available on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, and sales will begin on Tuesday, October 10. They can be purchased at all five ranger districts and at the supervisor’s office. The ranger districts are open Monday-Friday (8-4:30). Payment methods accepted are credit cards, cash or check (please have a valid driver’s license or photo ID). Some of our districts are selling permits through the mail.

Cutting is allowed as long as a permit has been purchased, and will end Christmas Eve, December 24, at midnight. General information about the Christmas tree cutting program is also available on the Christmas Tree Hotline (928)333-6229 and the ASNFs Christmas Tree Webpage at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/asnf/passes-permits/forestproducts. For more detailed information, please check out our website or call any of our offices:

Alpine Ranger District (928) 339-5000

Black Mesa Ranger District (928) 535-7300

Clifton Ranger District (928) 687-8600

Lakeside Ranger District (928) 368-2100

Springerville Ranger District (928) 333-6200

Supervisor’s Office (928) 333-4301