Common and Hanks among stars of ‘Super School Live’ special

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tom Hanks, Samuel L. Jackson, Common and Jennifer Hudson are among the celebrities participating in an hour-long live television special about reinventing American high schools.
The stars will be joined by more than two dozen celebrities slated to appear on the “EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live ” special that will air on all four major broadcast networks simultaneously on Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. Eastern.
The special will highlight the efforts of the XQ Institute, which was co-founded by a former assistant education secretary in President Barack Obama’s administration.
It’s slated to include live music, comedy sketches and documentary segments.
Hudson, Sheryl Crow and Yo-Yo Ma are among the scheduled musical performers.
Oscar-winner Viola Davis and her actor-producer husband Julius Tennon are executive producers of the show.
