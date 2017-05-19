Eisenberg to play Marceau in Jakubowicz’s ‘Resistance’

FILE - In this April 14, 2016 file photo, actor Jesse Eisenberg accepts the Male Star of the Year award during the CinemaCon 2016 Big Screen Achievement Awards n Las Vegas. Eisenberg will play Marcel Marceau in "Resistance," a film written and directed by Jonathan Jakubowicz that focuses on the legendary mime's involvement in the French resistance during World War II. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS, Associated Press

 

NEW YORK (AP) — The director of an upcoming film on the French resistance during World War II says Jesse Eisenberg has signed to play mime Marcel Marceau.

Jonathan Jakubowicz wrote in an email Friday that Marceau’s involvement in the resistance was one of the more interesting secrets of World War II. He said he is already working with Eisenberg on his film, titled “Resistance,” and praised the actor’s abilities.

Jakubowicz said shooting on the film will begin in early 2018.

He said he began writing the film last year after speaking with Baptiste Marceau, the mime’s oldest son, who will serve as an executive producer.

Jakubowicz confirmed Eisenberg’s casting while attending the Cannes Film Festival, where last year he debuted his movie “Hands of Stone.”

 

