Enjoy the largest farmers’ market in the White Mountains

SHOW LOW’S FARMERS’ MARKET & ART WALK KICKS OFF MAY 27

SHOW LOW, Ariz. (May 9, 2017) – The largest weekly farmers’ market in the White Mountains kicks off Saturday, May 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Festival Marketplace, 1034 E. Deuce of Clubs. Now in its eighth season, the weekly market will run through Saturday, Sept. 30.

Sponsor Show Low Main Street promises this will be the biggest ever, with returning favorites The Painted Ladies (hand-painted pallet wood signs and furniture), Pinetop Olive Oil, Carol’s Delectables (jams and jellies), Sharon Jones Pottery, Arizona Sandstone from White Mountain Lakes and Creative Coins. New vendors for this year’s market are Abby Lee Farms (featuring produce grown in the Valley), Baker’s Bees (honey produced in the Valley), St. H Ranch (goat’s milk soap, produce and eggs), Milky Whey Soaps and Plants, Blossom Farm (produce and eggs) and Karen’s Country Bakeshop (freshly baked goods). Shoppers can also choose from an array of hand-crafted items, art pieces and specialty products.

For more information about the market, contact Diana North at (928) 532-2680 or dnorth@northstarbusinesscenter.com.

# # #

Ann Kurasaki, MMC

City Clerk

City of Show Low

180 N. 9th Street

Show Low, AZ 85901

(928) 532-4061

showlowaz.gov

7