Fantastic! Mara and Bell of ‘Fantastic Four” are engaged

NEW YORK (AP) — The news is “Fantastic.”

A spokeswoman for Kate Mara confirmed Monday that the actress and her “Fantastic Four” co-star Jamie Bell are engaged.

The 33-year-old Mara has also appeared in such films as “Brokeback Mountain” and “The Martian” and in the Netflix series “House of Cards.” The 30-year-old Bell is known for such movies as “The Adventures of Tintin” and “Snowpiercer.” The actors have been dating since 2015, the year “Fantastic Four” came out.

Bell was previously married to actress Evan Rachel Wood.

This story has been corrected to show that Bell was previously married to Evan Rachel Wood, not Rachel Wood.