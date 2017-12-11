Forest Service Schedules Four Precribed Fire Treatments

Prescribed burns are leaving folks in the mountain choking on smoke.

Dates range from Monday, November 27 through Friday, December 8, 2017

PAYSON, Arizona, November 22, 2017—For Immediate Release. As part of the Forest’s ongoing strategy to reduce catastrophic wildfire danger in Rim County, Tonto National Forest fire specialists are planning four fire treatments in the Payson and Pleasant Valley Ranger Districts in the upcoming weeks.

The prescribed fire will eliminate timber slash, dead and down woody debris, grass and brush.

Payson Ranger District

Bear Canyon. Fire specialists will begin a broadcast fire treatment of 2,317 acres in this area December 4-7.

Residents and visitors to the area can expect to see and smell heavy amounts of smoke. During the day, smoke will impact the Rim Trail, Shadow Rim, Verde Glen and Whispering Pines. During evening hours, smoke will impact Beaver Valley, East Verde Estates, Flowing Springs, Verde Glen and Whispering Pines.

Ignitions will end by 3 p.m. each day to minimize the impact of smoke. Residual smoke may linger in the area thru December 10.

Signs will be posted on roads likely affected by smoke. Officials encourage motorists to use caution and slow down for the safety of firefighters and the public.

Whispering Pines. Fire specialists will begin a broadcast fire treatment of 470 acres in this area December 6-8.

Residents and visitors to the area can expect to see and smell heavy amounts of smoke. During the day, smoke will impact the communities of Bonita Creek, Whispering Pines and

Verde Glen. During evening hours, smoke will impact Whispering Pines, Beaver Valley, Flowing Springs and East Verde Estates.

To minimize the impact of smoke, fire personnel will end ignitions each day by 3 p.m. Officials say that residual smoke may linger in the area through December 10.

Pleasant Valley Ranger District

Clay Springs. Fire specialists will begin a broadcast fire treatment of 1,003 acres in this area November 27 through December 1.

Residents and visitors to the area can expect to see and smell heavy amounts of smoke. During the day, smoke will impact the communities of Forest Lakes and O.W. Ranch. During evening hours, smoke will impact Haigler Creek and Ellenwood Ranch.

Ignitions will end by 3 p.m. each day to minimize the impact of smoke. Residual smoke may linger in the area thru December 3.

Signs will be posted on roads likely affected by smoke. Officials encourage motorists to use caution and slow down for the safety of firefighters and the public.

Cherry Creek. Fire specialists will begin a broadcast fire treatment of 3,923 acres in the Upper Cherry Creek area November 27 through December 2.

Residents and visitors to the area can expect to see and smell heavy amounts of smoke. During the day, smoke will impact the communities of Forest Lakes and O.W. Ranch. During evening hours, smoke will impact the Pleasant Valley and Young areas.

Ignitions will end by 3 p.m. each day to minimize the impact of smoke. Residual smoke may linger in the area thru December 6.

Signs will be posted on roads likely affected by smoke. Officials encourage motorists to use caution and slow down for the safety of firefighters and the public.

Fire treatments depend on proper conditions such as temperature, relative humidity and fuel moisture content. Broadcast fire treatments also need low-to-moderate winds to carry flames and dissipate smoke during and after ignitions in order to achieve the beneficial effects sought by land managers. These suitable conditions allow land managers to protect natural and cultural resources, while diminishing danger to the public and firefighters.

Officials closely monitor the growth, rate of spread, and smoke from a prescribed fire treatment. Aggressive suppression action is taken if the fire displays behavior that does not meet resource management objectives.

The Tonto National Forest continues to focus on cost-effective fire prevention, fire suppression, and prescribed fire strategies to support healthy forest landscapes and reduce catastrophic wildfire danger while protecting and enhancing natural resources and watersheds on the district.