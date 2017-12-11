GET ON BOARD — TWICE! — TO ENJOY “POLAR EXPRESS” EVENTS

Show Low Public Library hosts two special holiday events

SHOW LOW, Ariz. (December 1, 2017) – Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th Street, presents two free, family-friendly Polar Express events, with a showing of the beloved holiday movie on Thursday, Dec. 14, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and a reading of this popular children’s book by Show Low Police Chief Joe Shelley (plus a visit from Santa!) on Thursday, Dec. 21. Free popcorn will be served at the Polar Express Movie Matinee.

Tickets for each child, ages 12 years and younger, are required for the Dec. 21 reading, presented in three half-hour sessions at 6:15 p.m., 6:45 p.m. or 7:15 p.m. Pick up a free keepsake ticket per child beginning Friday, Dec. 1, with tickets distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Everyone is asked to arrive 15 minutes before each session as seating is limited. The kids will be treated to hot chocolate and a Christmas cookie to enjoy on the way home. Donations to the Show Low Library Friends will be gladly accepted for any photo with Santa.

Enjoy these annual family traditions to get into the Christmas spirit. For more information, call (928) 532-4070 or go to www.showlowaz.gov/library.