Governor Ducey Signs Legislation Establishing Drug Overdose Review Team

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today signed legislation establishing a review team to investigate every drug overdose death in Arizona. The team will be comprised of the state’s top health, prevention, and public safety officials and will be tasked with collecting data on drug overdoses and coordinating with local stakeholders to prevent future overdose deaths. “One preventable death from a drug overdose is one too many,” said Governor Ducey. “Today, we are making sure the factors that led to an overdose are investigated and reported, with the intent of using that information to develop policies and best practices that will save lives in the future. We continue to remain steadfastly focused on stemming addiction, especially when it comes to rising opioid addictions, and this review team will be critical toward that goal. I thank Representative Heather Carter for leading on this issue and her commitment to addressing drug addiction in Arizona.” The Drug Overdose Review Team established by House Bill 2493 is a recommendation of Governor Ducey’s Arizona Substance Abuse Partnership and will be modeled off of the Child Fatality Review Team created in 1993. The signing of House Bill 2493 follows last week’s award of a $24 million two-year grant administered by the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) to fund prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts related to opioid abuse. ###