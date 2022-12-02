Listen to PRESCOTT VS SNOWFLAKE 4A State Quarterfinals Here:

The #2 Lobos of Snowflake High School Host the #10 Badgers of Prescott High School in this 2022 4A State quarterfinal match up. This game was originally scheduled as a live video stream. We were prepared to pay the rights fees so that you would be able to enjoy watching this game free of charge. Unfortunately our competition has blocked us from doing video by partnering with the AIA and the NFHS. By doing this they do not have to pay the rights fees and they have exclusive rights to the video. Because of that you will now have to purchase a membership to the NFHS to watch their broadcast of this game. We have chosen not to partner with the AIA and the NFHS because we feel you should be able to view these games for free. Unfortunately our competition does not feel the same way. We apologize for the inconvenience and hope you will enjoy listening to our audio only broadcast. We will post video highlights shortly after the game.

