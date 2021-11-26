Listen to YUMA CATHOLIC VS SNOWFLAKE 3A State Football Championship Game Here:

A rematch of the 2020 3A State Championship game will occur tomorrow night at 6PM as the Lobos of Snowflake High School defend their State title. The Lobo’s avenged their only loss of the season last week with a 44-10 drumming of Valley Christian in the semifinals to advance to the championship game. Yuma Catholic scraped by ALA Gilbert in their semifinal game 31-26 to set up The Yuma Catholic vs Snowflake rematch. In last years championship game Snowflake defeated Yuma Catholic 38-14. To Listen to game click the image below:

