Snowflake Defeats Phoenix Christian to Advance to The State Semifinals

The Snowflake Lobos proved to be to much to handle for the Cougars of Phoenix Christian High School last night. The Lobos picked up a decisive win 38-21 and will advance to the 3A Arizona State Semifinals where they will face a familiar opponent in the Eagles of American Leadership Academy Gilbert North (ALA). Snowflake played ALA in the first game of the season defeating them by just 2 points. 22-20. Despite the early season home win over ALA the Lobos know they will need a near perfect game if they are going to beat the Eagles for a second time. The Eagles are much improved since that first meeting picking up help from transfer students who were not eligible to play in the first half of the season but are now paying dividends on both sides of the ball. Snowflakes semifinal game will kickoff at 1pm at Coronado High School in Scottsdale. These Pictures are from last nights game.

