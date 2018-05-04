Watch #8 Holbrook at #11 Show Low Here: 3A East High School Baseball

The last time these two teams met, it was an extra-inning battle that was decided in the 8th. The Holbrook Roadrunners gave up a run in the top of the 1st but took the lead with two runs in the bottom of that opening inning. The Cougars scored a run in the second to tie the game at 2. Neither team could score in the 3rd, but Holbrook plated 3 runs in the 4th to take a 5-2 lead. With no scoring in the 5th, and an additional run added on by Holbrook in the 6th, the Roadrunners were feeling fairly confident leading 6-2 at the beginning of the final inning, but Show Low jumped out to a three-run lead after scoring a whopping 7 runs in the top half of the 7th. Holbrook tied the game at 9 with 3 runs of their own in the 7th to send the game to an extra inning. In the 8th the cougars were unable to score, and Holbrook scored the walk-off run in the bottom of the 8th to win the game 10-9.

Today’s game promises to be interesting. Both teams have 4-2 region records but because of the “head to head” tie breaker Holbrook sits in 2nd place in the East and Show Low is in 3rd. The winner of this game will take sole possession of 2nd place and be just one game behind the 1st place (5-1) #10 Payson Longhorns, whose only region loss this year is to Show Low.

Watch the full game by clicking the image below:

