Snowflake came in to last Friday night’s game on April 9th at Blue Ridge, as the number-one team in the East to face the Yellowjackets, who were in fourth place in the 3A East standings. The Yellowjackets, who have been somewhat unpredictable this year, upset the Lobos 8-6. Today the Lobos host the Jackets and will try to avenge that loss. Click the image below to watch today’s game:

