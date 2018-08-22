Watch the Safford vs Snowflake High School Football game here!

The 2018 High School Football season opens with the Safford Bulldogs traveling to Snowflake to take on the Lobos. Click the image below to watch the game:

The Lobos will be debuting a new quarterback. Junior Ethan Ramage will get his first Varsity start at the position. The Lobos are moving last year’s quarterback Traegon Standerfer to tight end. The Lobos are expected to be fast and physical this year. Additional players to watch for are MLB and RB David Brimhall, RB Brig Turly, SB Luke Patterson, and RB Cody Fox.

Safford is debuting a new head coach – Eric Hjalmerson. Hjalmerson, a Blue Ridge graduate, brings 13 years of experience to the Bulldogs. He played under Paul Moro at Blue Ridge High School and was part of 3 State Championship teams.

