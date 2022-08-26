Watch SHOW LOW VS PAYSON High School Football Game Here:

The Show Low Cougars secured a huge win last week in their home opener knocking off the team that many in the Phoenix media had chosen as the #1 team in 3A this year. The Cougars held on to upset Valley Christian 42-28. This week they are on the road traveling to the campus of Payson High School to take on the Longhorns. The Horns opened their season on the road last week at Blue Ridge High School where they scraped by the Yellow Jackets with a 17-10 victory. To watch Show Low take on Payson Click the image below:

