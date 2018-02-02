Watch Snowflake vs Blue Ridge High School Basketball

The Blue Ridge Yellow Jackets host the Snowflake Lobos tonight and you can watch both varsity games below.

The #5 Snowflake Lobos travel to #1 Blue Ridge to take on the Yellowjackets. These teams have played each other twice this season and the Jackets have scraped by with a 1 point win. The Yellowjackets are coming off their first conference loss this season 2 days ago at Winslow. For the moment the Jackets are the #1 team in 3A but they will need a win tonight to hold on to that distinction. Watch it live starting at 7:25 tonight presented by Show Low Ford and produced by iTalk 106.7 FM and iTalk1067.com in cooperation with White Mountain Youth Productions.

Watch the Boys game here:



Watch the Girls game here:



Comments

comments