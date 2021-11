The #10 Eagles of Thatcher High School travel to Snowflake to take on the #2 Lobos. The Eagles upset the #7 Lions of Pusch Ridge last week 35-26 after being pummeled by the Lions 2 weeks earlier 41-14. Snowflake is coming off a first round drumming of the Mustangs of Monument Valley 65-7. The Lobos faced the Lions in week 5 and scraped out a 26-21 win. Click the image below to watch the game:

