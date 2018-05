We have are broadcasting 2 of the 1st round 3A State Softball games from Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix today. The first is #14 Chinle vs #3 Show Low. Click the image below to view this game.

This is Game 2 of our double header. This game features the #11 Mustangs of Sahuarita High School and the #6 Longhorns of Payson High School. Click the image below to watch this game.

Comments

comments