White Mountain Volleyball Eliminated From 3A State Tournament

Snowflake, Blue Ridge, and Show Low all made it to the 3A State Volleyball Tournament this year, but Snowflake was the only team to make it past the opening round.

Show Low was the #14 seed and had to play one of the toughest teams in the tournament the #3 Northwest Christian Crusaders. The Crusaders boast 3 players that have committed to play at the next level and feature one of the top hitters in the state – Reagan Hope who is second in 3A in Kills with 493 and third in hitting percentage . Show Low lost in 3 sets. All three by the same score 25-11.

The #4 Yellowjackets suffered a disappointing first round elimination getting upset by #13 Valley Christian. Blue Ridge appeared to be tense to open the game and quickly fell behind. They were blown out in the first set 25-10, but seamed to regain their confidence in the second set. They won sets two and Three 25-22, and 25 to 21, but their confidence was rocked in set Four loosing 25-16. The Trojans got out to an early lead and never looked back in the fifth and final set pulling off the upset with a 15-9.

#1 Snowflake had better success on the first day of the tournament crushing #16 Ben Franklin in 3 sets (25-18, 25-11, 25-6) in the first round and cruising past #8 Monument Valley in 3 sets (25-14, 25-8, 25-10) in the Quarterfinals. On the second day however they ran into a very tough AZ College Prep team in the Semifinals that entered the tournament as the #5 seed and had the offensive power to upset the Lobos in Four sets (18-25, 26-24, 25-19, and 25-21).

AZ College Prep went on to play Northwest Christian for the 3A State Title and lost in 3 sets to the Crusaders.

