Hot Topics

White Mountain Volleyball Eliminated From 3A State Tournament

Snowflake Sophomore, Reagan Olsen #4 blocks a Monument Valley hit during the 2018 3A State Volleyball Quarterfinals. The Lobos defeated the Mustangs in 3 straight sets to advance to the Semifinals. Photo Credit: Camden Smith - iTalk 106.7 FMSnowflake Sophomore, Reagan Olsen #4 blocks a Monument Valley hit during the 2018 3A State Volleyball Quarterfinals. The Lobos defeated the Mustangs in 3 straight sets to advance to the Semifinals. Photo Credit: Camden Smith - iTalk 106.7 FM

Posted By: admin November 4, 2018

Snowflake, Blue Ridge, and Show Low all made it to the 3A State Volleyball Tournament this year, but Snowflake was the only team to make it past the opening round.

Show Low was the #14 seed and had to play one of the toughest teams in the tournament the #3 Northwest Christian Crusaders.  The Crusaders boast 3 players that have committed to play at the next level and feature one of the top hitters in the state – Reagan Hope who is second in 3A in Kills with 493 and third in hitting percentage .  Show Low lost in 3 sets.  All three by the same score 25-11.

Blue Ridge Junior, Outside Hitter Ellie Berges crushes a ball for a kill during the opening round of the 3A State Volleyball Tournament against Valley Christian. Blue Ridge lost 3 sets to 2. Photo Credit: Camden Smith - iTalk 106.7 FM

Blue Ridge Junior, Outside Hitter Ellie Berges crushes a ball for a kill during the opening round of the 3A State Volleyball Tournament against Valley Christian. Blue Ridge lost 3 sets to 2.
Photo Credit: Camden Smith – iTalk 106.7 FM

 

The #4 Yellowjackets suffered a disappointing first round elimination getting upset by #13 Valley Christian.  Blue Ridge appeared to be tense to open the game and quickly fell behind.  They were blown out in the first set 25-10, but seamed to regain their confidence in the second set.  They won sets two and Three 25-22, and 25 to 21, but their confidence was rocked in set Four loosing 25-16.  The Trojans got out to an early lead and never looked back in the fifth and final set pulling off the upset with a 15-9.

Snowflake, Senior, Libero Lanee Penrod digs a hit against Monument Valley during the 2018 3A State Volleyball Tournament. Photo Credit: Camden Smith iTalk 106.7 FM

Snowflake, Senior, Libero Lanee Penrod digs a hit against Monument Valley during the 2018 3A State Volleyball Tournament.
Photo Credit: Camden Smith iTalk 106.7 FM

#1 Snowflake had better success on the first day of the tournament crushing #16 Ben Franklin in 3 sets (25-18, 25-11, 25-6) in the first round and cruising past #8 Monument Valley in 3 sets (25-14, 25-8, 25-10) in the Quarterfinals.  On the second day however they ran into a very tough AZ College Prep team in the Semifinals that entered the tournament as the #5 seed and had the offensive power to upset the Lobos in Four sets (18-25, 26-24, 25-19, and 25-21).

Snowflake Senior, Chloe Lyman gets a kill during the 2018 3A State Volleyball Tournament game against Monument Valley Photo Credit: Camden Smith - iTalk 106.7 FM

Snowflake Senior, Chloe Lyman gets a kill during the 2018 3A State Volleyball Tournament game against Monument Valley
Photo Credit: Camden Smith – iTalk 106.7 FM

AZ College Prep went on to play Northwest Christian for the 3A State Title and lost in 3 sets to the Crusaders.

Comments

comments

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE