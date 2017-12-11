HOLIDAY FUN AT FLASHLIGHT CANDY CANE HUNT ON DEC. 13

Open to boys and girls, 12 years and younger

SHOW LOW, Ariz. (November 28, 2017) – Boys and girls, ages 12 and under, can search in the dark for hundreds of hidden candy canes at the Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at Show Low City Park, 751 S. Clark Road. Dress warm and bring a flashlight or you will miss specially hidden prize-winning candy canes and maybe even a surprise visit from Santa himself! Tickets are $5 each, limited to the first 75 sold, and must be purchased in advance at Show Low City Hall, 180 N. 9th Street, or the Family Aquatic Center at 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs. Present your ticket at 5:30 p.m. for admission at the Old Pavilion in City Park (the pavilion nearest the Aquatic Center), with the hunt beginning promptly at 6:00. Call (928) 532-4140 for additional information.