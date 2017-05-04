HWY 77 Crash Updated

Hwy 77 has been re-opened following the fatal car crash around 5:30am today. More updates will be posted as they become available

SHOW LOW, Ariz. (May 4, 2017) – An early-morning head-on collision on Thursday, May 4, involving two vehicles on Hwy. 77 near milepost 344 resulted in one fatality. Show Low police officers responding to the scene found a deceased male driver, identified as 23-year-old Tyler Turner, in a green Chevy Cavalier and a conscious female driver, 45-year-old Tammy Dowdy, in an orange Ford Edge. Dowdy was immediately transported to Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center, where it was determined she sustained non-life threatening injuries. Turner was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to witnesses, the female driver (Dowdy) was driving south on Hwy. 77 towards Show Low. Dowdy braked suddenly and the rear of her vehicle lifted completely off the ground, spinning out into the roadway. Witnesses said Dowdy’s vehicle was struck head-on by the Chevy Cavalier, driven by Turner, which was driving north in southbound traffic. The witnesses told officers they never saw a vehicle driving northbound on Hwy. 77 in the northbound lane. Turner was killed instantly. Hwy. 77 was closed for accident-scene investigation and both vehicles were towed from the scene. Hwy. 77 was subsequently reopened to traffic before 9 a.m. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.