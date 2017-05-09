Posted By: Ashley Fry
May 9, 2017
|
|
|
Drivers who use US 70 in southeastern Arizona should plan for a reduced speed limit and possible delays through the end of June as construction continues at the intersection of BIA Road 6, about seven miles southeast of Globe.
- US 70 will be narrowed to one lane only intermittently at BIA Road 6, and the speed limit in the work zone is reduced to 25 mph, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays through June 26, 2017. The speed limit will be 45 mph after 6 p.m.
- Drivers should watch for flaggers on US 70 and BIA Road 6, and be prepared to stop.
- Delays of up to 15 minutes are possible as flaggers guide alternating traffic through the work zone.
For more information, please visit the project website; call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855.712.8530; or email Projects@azdot.gov.
ADOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions and closures, but it’s possible that unscheduled impacts might occur because of weather or other factors. For the most current information about highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
|
|
Be the first to comment on "Improvement project will slow traffic on US 70 in Gila County through June"