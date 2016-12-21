It’s not to late to get your Christmas Tree!!!

U.S. Forest Service

Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests

News Release

Christmas tree season ending soon

Forest Service offices will close for upcoming federal holidays

Springerville, AZ; December 21, 2016 — The Holiday season is in full swing and the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests (ASNFs) would like to remind everyone that the last day to purchase Christmas tree permits is Dec. 23. The deadline for cutting those special trees is midnight on Dec. 24. The ASNFs still has more than 3,200 Christmas tree cutting permits left and will continue to sell them at all five ranger districts through this Friday.

As part of the Every Kid in a Park initiative, every fourth grader with a valid 4th grade pass is eligible for a free Christmas tree permit. The child, his pass or voucher, and parent/guardian will need to come in person to the district office to get the permit.

Detailed information about the Christmas tree cutting program is available on the Christmas tree permit hotline at 928-333-6229 and the ASNFs’ website home-page under “Passes and Permits” at http://www.fs.usda.gov/main/asnf/passes-permits.

In observance of upcoming federal holidays, all Forest Service offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2 for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. All offices will resume normal business hours on Dec. 27 and Jan. 3, 2017. ASNFs law enforcement officers remain on-call during holiday closures.

For questions please contact us at 928-333-6280 or visit our website at www.fs.usda.gov/asnf or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/apachesitgreavesnfs/



