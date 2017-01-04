It’s true, it’s true! John Hodgman is writing another book

NEW YORK (AP) — John Hodgman is tired of just making stuff up.

The author, actor and comedian has a deal with Viking for a book called “Vacationland,” in which he writes of his physical journey to the coast of Maine and his spiritual journey of living through middle age. Viking told The Associated Press on Wednesday that “Vacationland” will be released this fall.

Hodgman, 45, is known for such skewed compilations of fake facts as “The Areas of My Expertise” and “More Information Than You Require.” True facts about his life include numerous radio programs and podcasts, appearances on “The Daily Show” with Jon Stewart and roles in such films as “Coraline” and “Pitch Perfect 2.”