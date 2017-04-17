The Associated Press
Janet Jackson’s husband Wissam Al Mana wrote a heartfelt letter to the superstar on his website amid reports that the couple are estranged.
The pair recently became parents to a baby boy, Eissa Al Mana. A rep for Jackson did not confirm that they have split, but a message on his website next to a photo of Jackson professes his love for her, calling her the most beautiful person in the world.
The message ends: “We will be together in the Great Forever.”
The singer showed off her a picture of her and her son for the first time Friday in a social media post .
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Be the first to comment on "Janet Jackson’s husband posts message to star on website"