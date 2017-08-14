DENVER (AP) — A jury is expected to be seated soon in Taylor Swift’s civil trial involving a groping allegation against a former DJ.
More than 30 potential jurors are due in federal court in Denver on Tuesday, and eight of them should be chosen by the afternoon.
A questionnaire released on the first day of selection Monday asked candidates if they had seen photographs related to the case. That’s a possible reference to a photo showing David Mueller with his hand behind the popstar, just below her waist, before a 2013 concert in Denver.
Swift sued Mueller, accusing him of inappropriately touching her during the meet-and-greet. Mueller denies the allegation and claims Swift’s team got him fired from his job by reporting the allegation to his bosses — not the police.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Be the first to comment on "Jury expected to be seated soon in Taylor Swift groping case"