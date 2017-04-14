Lake Fire Update

April 13, 2017 at 12:00pm

Location:

Lakeside Ranger District of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests

Navajo County, Arizona

Southeast side of Show Low Lake in Show Low, AZ

Start Date: Reported April 11, 2017 at 10:02 am

Size: Approximately 4 acres Percent contained: 100%

Cause: Human Caused – Under investigation Personnel Assigned:1 Engine

Vegetation: Ponderosa pine and juniper with a grass understory Growth Potential: Low

Summary: The fire was called 100% contained yesterday evening with mop up of interior smokes completed. Fire personnel will continue to monitor the fire for the next few days. There may be little to no smoke visible in the area. This is the last update unless significant activity occurs.

Structures Threatened: None

Resources Assigned: 1 Engine from Lakeside Ranger District

Know Before You Go:

Northeastern Arizona Public Information System: http://311info.net/ or call 311 or 928.333.3412

Arizona Fire Restrictions: http://firerestrictions.us/az/

Fire Restrictions and Red Flag Alerts: http://wildlandfire.az.gov/

Wildfires Near Me: http://www.wildfiresnearme.wfmrda.com/