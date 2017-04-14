Lake Fire Update

Posted By: Ashley Fry April 14, 2017

April 13, 2017 at 12:00pm

Location:

  • Lakeside Ranger District of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests
  • Navajo County, Arizona
  • Southeast side of Show Low Lake in Show Low, AZ

 

Start Date:  Reported April 11, 2017 at 10:02 am

Size:  Approximately 4 acres                                                                                       Percent contained:  100%

Cause:  Human Caused – Under investigation                                                      Personnel Assigned:1 Engine

Vegetation: Ponderosa pine and juniper with a grass understory              Growth Potential:  Low

 

Summary: The fire was called 100% contained yesterday evening with mop up of interior smokes completed.  Fire personnel will continue to monitor the fire for the next few days.  There may be little to no smoke visible in the area.  This is the last update unless significant activity occurs.

 

Structures Threatened: None

Resources Assigned: 1 Engine from Lakeside Ranger District

Know Before You Go:

 

 

Liza Simmons
Acting Deputy Public Affairs Specialist
Forest Service

Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, Supervisor’s Office
p: 928-333-6336
f: 928-333-5966
lizaasimmons@fs.fed.us
30 S. Chiricahua Drive Springerville, AZ 85938
www.fs.fed.us
Caring for the land and serving people
