More than 21,000 expected at Trump’s first Easter Egg Roll

Eggs fly as Caroline Earnshaw, 10, helps her sister Brooke Earnshaw, 2, during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April,17, 2017. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are set to host the official annual Easter egg roll at the White House.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Posted By: Ashley Fry April 17, 2017

DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press

 

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has welcomed families to the White House for the annual Easter Egg Roll.

Speaking on Monday at the popular “egg-stravaganza,” Trump said: “we will be stronger and bigger and better as a nation than ever before.”

Trump was accompanied by his wife, Melania, 11-year-old son Barron and the Easter Bunny.

Thousands of children are expected at the White House for its biggest social event of the year. There had been some hand-wringing over whether the Trump administration would be able to pull off a successful event.

A downsized version of the 139-year-old event has kicked off on the South Lawn.

The White House is expecting more than 21,000 children and adults to attend the festivities. That’s down from the 35,000 people who attended last year.

 

