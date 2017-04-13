Navajo County reducing the administration budget by more than $250,000

Holbrook, AZ – In an effort to create a balanced budget, the Navajo County Administration team is in the process of cutting their department budget by over $250,000.

Interim Finance Director Paige Peterson has identified savings through restructuring the roles and responsibilities of current staff, consolidating multiple positions into a single role, and improving processes. Changes to the staff structure will eliminate two vacant positions.

“It’s the responsibility of our administrators to lead by example during this budget process,” District III Supervisor Jason Whiting said. “These challenges will impact each department as the process moves along, but we will continue to address them together as a team.”

