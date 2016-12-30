NAVAJO COUNTY RESIDENTS MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTIONS AND REDUCTIONS

Navajo County Assessor reminds property owners to apply by February 28th

HOLBROOK, AZ – (January 2, 2017) Widows, widowers, disabled individuals or senior citizens who are Navajo County property owners on fixed or limited incomes may be qualified to receive a break on their property taxes.

Navajo County property owners requesting property tax exemptions or reductions have between January 1, 2017, and February 28, 2017 to apply for these benefits through the Navajo County Assessor’s Office. Individuals who may qualify include widows, widowers and disabled persons if they meet criteria that include income and property value limitations. Non-profit organizations can also apply during this time period.

“We know we have neighbors in our communities for whom it’s a real struggle just to cover the necessities and this exemption was designed to provide relief from a portion of property taxes,” said Navajo County Assessor Cammy Darris.

A property owner applying for the first time must appear in person to sign all the appropriate documents in front of an Assessor’s Office staff member.

“We want to make this process as accessible and convenient as possible, so we will have employees at the Holbrook office Monday through Friday, Tuesdays in Show low, the 2nd and 4th Tuesday in Heber/Overgaard, and throughout the county during the enrollment period,” said Darris.

An applicant has several options to assure compliance with application submittal requirements:

Apply at the Assessor’s Office at the Navajo County Complex in Holbrook, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Apply at the Show Low office, 550 N 9 th Place in Show Low on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Apply at the Heber office the 2 nd or 4 th Tuesday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 4:00 p.m. Personnel from the Assessor’s Office will also be available at area senior centers on the following scheduled dates:

Pinetop/Lakeside Senior Center, Wednesday, February 1, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Holbrook Senior Center, Wednesday, February 8, 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Winslow Senior Center, Wednesday, February 8, 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Silver Creek Senior Center, Wednesday, February 15, 8:30 to 10:00 a.m.

Rim Country Senior Center, Wednesday, February 15, 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.

Show Low Senior Center, Wednesday, February 22, 9:30 a.m. to noon

Those who have been previously approved for an exemption will have the renewal document sent to their last known address. Renewing applicants only have to sign and return the blue form.

Eligible property owners over the age of 65 are encouraged to apply for the Senior Property Valuation Freeze during this time as well. There are several qualifying factors and information on this program can be mailed or emailed upon request.

The Assessor’s staff is available to answer questions related to these benefits or application requirements by calling (928) 524-4087 during regular business hours or emailing marlene.sample@navajocountyaz.gov .

Contact: Deputy Assessor Marlene Sample, (928) 524-4087

marlene.sample@navajocountyaz.gov