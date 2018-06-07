Brush fires close State Route 377 and State Route 277

PHOENIX – Brush fires have closed State Route 377 in both directions between Holbrook and Heber-Overgaard and State Route 277 from Heber-Overgaard to Snowflake, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

There is no estimated time for the roadways to reopen. Motorists should consider delaying or altering their travel plans because several brush fires are burning in the area.

ADOT suggests the following detour: State Route 77 to State Route 260.

There are several fires burning in the Heber-Overgaard Area, one burning underneath our 69 kV feed in Heber-Overgaard. We have just been notified that the fire HAS tripped off the transmission line to Heber-Overgaard. As soon as we get clearance, and it is safe for our crews to get in and inspect our pole on our facilities, we will re-energize. Our Manager of Operations and Risk Management are en route to the area and our Heber-Overgaard crews are standing by.

