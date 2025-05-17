GREER FIRE – THE LATEST UPDATES CAN BE FOUND HERE:

Volunteers Needed to Help Care for Evacuated Animals at St. Johns Fairgrounds

Posted by the iTalk 106.7 Newsroom | May 17, 2025

As the Greer Fire continues to impact communities across Apache County, more than 200 displaced animals—including horses, foals, goats, sheep, and other livestock—are being sheltered at the Apache County Fairgrounds in St. Johns.

Picture of some the horses and their foals at the Greer Fire Evacuation Center in St. Johns, AZ (photo credit: Christine Griffin Equine Rescue)

The animals are safe, well-fed, and being cared for by a small but dedicated team of volunteers, led by Christine Griffin of Equine Rescue. But with the number of animals holding steady and needs ongoing, volunteer help is urgently needed.

“We are incredibly grateful for the supplies and donations we’ve received so far,” said Christine. “But now we really need people—especially those who can help feed, water, and care for the horses and larger livestock.” Picture of donate supplies at the Greer Fire Evacuation Shelter in St. Johns, AZ. (photo credit: Christine Griffin – Equine Rescue)

Some animals, including newborn foals and pregnant mares, require extra attention and experienced handling. However, no livestock experience is necessary to volunteer—just a willingness to help and a few hours of your time.

📍 Shelter Details:

Location: Apache County Fairgrounds, St. Johns, AZ

Apache County Fairgrounds, St. Johns, AZ Volunteers Needed For: Feeding, watering, stall cleaning, light handling, and general support

📲 How to Help:

If you’re available to volunteer—even just for a few hours—please text Christine Griffin directly at 760-703-4860.

Whether you’re local or coming from a nearby town, your help will make a big difference in caring for these animals until they can return home.

Please share this article with anyone who may be able to assist.

Greer Fire Update – Lines Hold Through High Winds, Crews Report Encouraging Progress

Posted by the iTalk 106.7 Newsroom | May 17, 2025 – PM Update

As of 4:00 p.m. today, firefighters on the Greer Fire are reporting encouraging news: all fire lines are holding, despite stronger winds across the region this afternoon. Crews say conditions around the fire are looking good, and their current focus is on mopping up and reinforcing containment lines.

Engine crew performing mop-up to put our hotspots on the Greer Fire (photo credit: Incident Management Team – 2025 Greer Fire Facebook Page)

The fire remains at 0% containment but has burned 18,617 acres of grass, shrubs, and timber since it ignited on May 13. The cause is still under investigation. There are now approximately 490 personnel assigned to the fire.

Map of Greer Fire burning SW of Springerville, Arizona – showing 18,617 acers burned.

🔥 Current Operations

Crews successfully conducted firing operations yesterday south of Highway 260 and at the intersection of 260 and 261 , using completed dozer lines to help limit the fire’s spread to the north and northeast.

yesterday south of and at the , using completed dozer lines to help limit the fire’s spread to the north and northeast. On the eastern flank , aerial resources supported ground crews to slow fire growth throughout the day.

, to slow fire growth throughout the day. Last night, firefighters completed prep work along Highway 261 , then launched additional firing operations southward that continued through the night.

, then launched additional firing operations southward that continued through the night. Today, firefighters have been focused on securing all completed holding lines and mopping up hot spots—especially near Greer and along the western edge.

Aircraft have continued assisting with water drops as weather conditions allow, though increased wind speeds today have challenged flight operations. Due to difficult terrain on the southern edge of the fire, crews are relying heavily on aircraft to limit spread and scout locations for future containment efforts.

🌬️ Weather & Red Flag Warning

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through tonight and into tomorrow. Fire weather is considered critical, with low humidity and gusts up to 35 mph. These conditions will test the strength of the fire lines firefighters have worked so hard to build over the past several days.

For current smoke forecasts in affected communities, visit:

🔗 azdeq.gov/wildfire/forecast/greerfire

🚧 Closures & Restrictions

Highway 260 is closed in both directions near Greer. Visit az511.com for the latest road updates.

in both directions near Greer. Visit for the latest road updates. The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest has issued an official closure order for areas near the fire.

has issued an official for areas near the fire. Stage 2 Fire Restrictions remain in place, which prohibit all campfires, charcoal use, and outdoor smoking.

🚨 Evacuations

The Apache County Sheriff’s Office has issued multiple evacuation orders:

GO (Mandatory Evacuation):

Greer

South Fork

Residents west of Highway 261

Eagar residents south of Hwy 260 and west of River Road

SET (Be Ready to Evacuate):

All Eagar residents south of SR 260 and between River Road and the SR 260/180 junction

Residents south of SR 260, north of Forest Service Road 85, and between Water Canyon Rd and US-191/180

Residents north of SR 260 and west of Burk Rd, including Springerville residents west of US-191

📍 Evacuation shelters remain open at the Apache County Fairgrounds in St. Johns and the Alpine Community Center.

🚁 Safety Reminder

A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place over the fire area. Flying drones is strictly prohibited and endangers aerial firefighting efforts.

We will continue to provide verified updates throughout the day. For live coverage, evacuation maps, and fire resources, stay tuned to iTalk 106.7 FM and visit iTalk1067.com.

Greer Fire Update – Crews Use Calm Winds to Advance Containment

Posted by the iTalk 106.7 Newsroom | May 16, 2025 – Morning Update

The Greer Fire has grown to an estimated 12,615 acres, but lighter winds allowed firefighters to make significant progress Thursday, particularly on key flanks of the fire.

Containment remains at 0 percent, with approximately 519 personnel assigned to the incident. The fire, which started on May 13 near Greer, Arizona, continues to burn in grass, shrubs, and timber.

🔥 Operational Highlights:

Western flank : Crews continued mop-up near Greer, where fire lines held.

: Crews continued mop-up near Greer, where fire lines held. Northeast : Firefighters completed strategic firing operations along Udall Road and Highway 261 and built dozer lines to prevent northern movement. Some fire crossed east of Highway 261 , but was met with aggressive air and ground attack.

: Firefighters completed strategic firing operations along and and built dozer lines to prevent northern movement. Some fire crossed , but was met with aggressive air and ground attack. A small, planned ignition near Fish Canyon helped stop fire from advancing across the Little Colorado River .

helped stop fire from advancing across the . More than 100 homes south of Eagar were assessed, and structure protection plans are in place.

✈️ Aerial Support:

Firefighters benefitted from a full day of helicopter bucket drops, scooper water drops, and retardant lines placed on the southeastern flank. Two more Type 1 helicopters are expected today to boost aerial capacity.

🌤 Weather & Smoke:

Today will bring similar weather, with dry conditions and gusts up to 25 mph. Winds are forecast to increase significantly over the weekend, with stronger gusts and lower humidity beginning Saturday.

Smoke impacts will continue to affect Eagar and Springerville, with light to moderate smoke dispersing northeast.

🚧 Closures & Restrictions:

Highway 260 remains closed near Greer in both directions.

near Greer in both directions. Portions of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest are under an official closure order .

are under an official . Stage 2 Fire Restrictions remain in effect.

🚨 Evacuations:

No new evacuation orders at this time.

Shelters remain open at the Apache County Fairgrounds in St. Johns and the Alpine Community Center. A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place. Flying drones over the fire area is illegal and dangerous.

Stay tuned to iTalk 106.7 FM and check iTalk1067.com for official updates and real-time coverage.

Greer Fire Expands to 12,615 Acres – New Map Highlights Key Areas of Concern

Posted by the iTalk 106.7 Newsroom | May 16, 2025 – Morning Update

The latest fire perimeter map released today shows the Greer Fire has now grown to an estimated 12,615 acres, with several critical areas clearly visible where firefighters are concentrating their efforts.

The map reveals the strategic backburn operations that crews have been conducting over the past 48 hours:

Along Highway 260 on the northern flank , where controlled burns were set to slow the fire’s advance

, where controlled burns were set to slow the fire’s advance Along State Route 261 on the southeastern edge, where crews have continued backburning to protect communities and control fire spread

However, the most alarming feature of the map is the large section on the eastern flank, where repeated slop-over fires have forced crews into a constant battle. These flare-ups occur when wind-driven embers jump the established fireline, igniting fresh ground and putting additional pressure on containment operations.

Despite these challenges, firefighters remain actively engaged across the perimeter, using air tankers, helicopters, and bulldozers to support hand crews on the ground.

The iTalk 106.7 team will continue to track the fire’s progress and share the latest verified updates. For live coverage, evacuation alerts, and public safety information, stay tuned to iTalk 106.7 FM and visit iTalk1067.com.

🔥 Greer Fire Update – May 15, 2025 | Evening Report

From the iTalk 106.7 Newsroom

The Greer Fire is now estimated at 10,604 acres, but thanks to a break in the weather, firefighters made solid progress today on key sections of the fire.

💨 Winds dropped to 10–15 mph today with gusts up to 25, which allowed aerial firefighting resources to finally get into the air in force. Crews took full advantage.

🚁 Aircraft on scene today included:

6 Large Air Tankers : 3 from Mesa Gateway , 1 from Prescott , 2 from Albuquerque, NM and 1 from Alamogordo, NM

: 3 from , 1 from , 2 from and 1 from The Very Large Air Tanker was one of the 3 that flew out of Mesa Gateway.

These tankers made multiple drops on the fire’s eastern flank, which remains the most concerning area. Firefighters have been holding the line along State Route 261, but wind gusts throughout the day caused embers to cross the line, igniting new spot fires.

🔥 Crews have been battling these slop-overs all day, including a 30-acre slop-over this evening that they’re working hard to contain. Officials say they’re confident they can pick it up tonight.

📍 Despite the flare-ups, today’s efforts are seen as a success, especially given the recent challenges with high winds and terrain.

🌬️ Looking ahead, Friday is expected to bring one more day of manageable wind conditions, but starting Saturday, the forecast calls for winds to ramp back up, with gusts possibly exceeding 40 miles per hour over the weekend.

Fire crews are now preparing for another critical phase of the firefight as those stronger winds return.

Stay with iTalk 106.7 FM and visit iTalk1067.com for continuing updates, community alerts, and evacuation information.

Greer Fire Grows to 9,508 Acres as Crews Expand Containment Efforts

Posted by the iTalk 106.7 Newsroom | May 15, 2025 – Evening Update

The Greer Fire has expanded to approximately 9,508 acres, as fire activity remained aggressive throughout the day due to gusty winds and dry conditions.

Aerial firefighting operations ramped up Thursday with scoopers, helicopters, and heavy air tankers actively engaged. Suppression efforts focused on areas south of the Little Colorado River and along the eastern flank, where the fire crossed Highway 261.

To slow the fire’s advance, heavy tankers dropped retardant along the eastern edge near Highway 261.

Meanwhile, structure protection teams assessed approximately 100 homes south of Eagar, developing site-specific defense strategies in case the fire continues moving east or northeast.

Firefighters are also constructing contingency lines east of Highway 261. Additional resources—including hotshot crews, engine strike teams, and helicopters—have been ordered for tomorrow. Crews will remain on the line overnight, with multiple hotshot teams working to secure the perimeter.

📍 Community Meeting – Tonight at 6:00 PM

Residents are invited to attend a public meeting at the Round Valley High School Auditorium in Eagar at 6:00 p.m.

The meeting will be hosted by fire officials and streamed live on Facebook to provide updates and answer public questions.

Stay informed with iTalk 106.7 FM and check iTalk1067.com for real-time updates, evacuation zones, and official resources.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Help Care for Evacuated Animals in St. Johns

Posted by the iTalk 106.7 Newsroom | May 15, 2025

As the Greer Fire continues to threaten communities and displace families, many animals have also been evacuated to safety. At the Apache County Fairgrounds in St. Johns, volunteers are working hard to care for the growing number of livestock brought in from affected areas.

Christine Griffin of Equine Rescue is leading this response—but with limited hands and dozens of animals now arriving, more help is urgently needed.

Currently, there are about 30 horses at the fairgrounds, including:

Four newborn foals

Several very pregnant mares

Additional large livestock expected

The team needs volunteers for:

Feeding and watering

Cleaning stalls

Providing general care for horses and larger animals

📍 Location: Apache County Fairgrounds, St. Johns, AZ

📱 To volunteer, please text Christine Griffin at: 760-703-4860

Whether you have livestock experience or just want to help, your time and compassion will make a huge difference during this emergency.

Stay with iTalk 106.7 FM and check iTalk1067.com for more community updates and fire coverage.

Greer Fire Perimeter Update: Estimated at Approximately 9,508 Acres

Posted by the iTalk 106.7 Newsroom | May 15, 2025 – Evening Update

The Greer Fire continues to grow, and a newly updated perimeter shows the fire now covering an estimated 9,508 acres.

This information comes from a new fire perimeter upload submitted to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC). The updated boundary is now visible on the Active Fire Perimeters map layer, which can be accessed through platforms like the Watch Duty app and other wildfire tracking tools.

The new perimeter reflects the fire’s aggressive spread over the last 24 hours, fueled by high winds, dry conditions, and dense vegetation in steep, rugged terrain. Fire officials emphasize that these perimeter maps are estimates and may not reflect the exact extent of the fire’s impact on structures or property.

Fire crews remain on the line with the goal of slowing further spread and protecting threatened communities throughout the Round Valley region and beyond.

For continuing updates, evacuation notices, live broadcasts, and official fire maps, stay tuned to iTalk 106.7 FM and visit iTalk1067.com.

FEMA Approves Federal Fire Management Grant for Greer Fire

Posted by the iTalk 106.7 Newsroom | May 15, 2025

As the Greer Fire continues to threaten communities in Apache County, the federal government is stepping in with emergency financial support.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) for the Greer Fire. The decision came after the State of Arizona submitted an emergency request on May 14, as the wildfire grew rapidly under high wind conditions.

At the time of the request, the fire was threatening approximately 2,934 homes in and around Greer, South Fork, Eagar, and Springerville, with a combined population of over 6,200 people. The fire was also endangering critical infrastructure, including the Springerville-Eagar Airport, Round Valley Hospital, 375 KV power transmission lines, and the Little Colorado River watershed.

The FMAG will allow the state to receive federal reimbursement for up to 75% of eligible firefighting costs. These include field camps, equipment, personnel, materials, and mobilization or demobilization expenses tied directly to suppression efforts.

The Greer Fire began on May 13 and had burned more than 7,500 acres at the time of FEMA’s approval. It is one of several large, active wildfires burning across Arizona.

Stay with iTalk 106.7 FM and iTalk1067.com for ongoing fire coverage, community updates, and official resources.

Public Meeting Tonight: Greer Fire Officials to Provide Update and Answer Questions

Posted by the iTalk 106.7 Newsroom | May 15, 2025

A public meeting will be held tonight at 6:00 p.m. at the Round Valley High School Theatre to provide community members with the latest information on the Greer Fire.

Hosted by the Incident Management Team, the event will feature a detailed presentation on current fire conditions, suppression operations, and ongoing challenges. After the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions directly to officials involved in the fire response.

Representatives from the following agencies will be present:

Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management

U.S. Forest Service – Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests

Local law enforcement and emergency management

This is an important opportunity for residents—especially those in SET or GO evacuation zones—to hear from those managing the fire and get clarity on evacuation procedures, containment progress, and available resources.

🎙️ Can’t attend in person?

The meeting will be broadcast live on iTalk 106.7 FM and also streamed online via the incident’s official YouTube channel here:

👉 https://www.youtube.com/@GreerFire2025

Stay tuned to iTalk 106.7 FM and continue checking iTalk1067.com for real-time updates, maps, and public safety information.

NEW SET ALERTS ISSUED AS GREER FIRE EXPANDS

Posted by the iTalk 106.7 Newsroom | May 15, 2025 – Breaking Update

Emergency officials have expanded the SET evacuation zone as the Greer Fire continues to threaten surrounding communities.

GREER FIRE Evacuation Status Map for Round Valley, AZ. The areas in Red are Go Status – Mandatory Evacuation. The areas in Yellow are Set Status – Get ready for an Evacuation.

The following areas are now under SET status:

All areas north of SR 260 and west of Burk Road

Areas west of US-191 in Springerville

All areas south of SR 260, Forest Service Road 85, and between Water Canyon Road and US 191/180

Residents in these locations should begin preparing to evacuate. This includes gathering essentials, preparing vehicles, and staying connected to local emergency alerts.

These alerts are part of the “Ready, Set, Go” system used across Arizona to give residents time to act before a wildfire is directly threatening homes.

For up-to-date evacuation info, fire maps, and road closure details, visit iTalk1067.com and keep listening to iTalk 106.7 FM for live coverage and official updates.

Greer Fire Update: Winds Ease Overnight, Water Scoopers Take Flight

Posted by the iTalk 106.7 Newsroom | May 15, 2025 – Morning Update

The Greer Fire continues to burn aggressively across eastern Arizona, but firefighters are hopeful that improving weather conditions today will give them a better opportunity to make progress.

As of this morning, the fire is estimated at 7,052 acres with zero percent containment. On Wednesday, winds gusting up to 45 mph drove significant fire activity, including a major run to the east that jumped State Route 261, triggering new evacuations in Eagar.

Evacuations and Closures:

🔴 GO Evacuation:

Eagar residents south of Highway 260 and west of River Road

🟠 SET Status:

Residents south of SR 260 between River Road and the SR 260/180 junction

🚫 Closures:

Both SR 260 and SR 261 remain closed

Firefighting Efforts:

There are now more than 400 personnel assigned to the fire, including hotshot crews, hand crews, bulldozers, engines, and helicopters.

For the first time since the fire began, water scoopers were able to fly late Wednesday evening as winds temporarily subsided. The scoopers conducted water drops on the fire’s southern edge to support crews on the ground.

Firefighters also contained a small slop-over on the northeast flank, and the anchor point near Greer remains secure.

Looking Ahead:

With winds expected to ease today, firefighters are cautiously optimistic about making headway. This morning at 6:00 AM, a Southwest Area Complex Incident Management Team assumed command of the fire, bringing expanded leadership and resources.

Stay with iTalk 106.7 FM for live updates and visit iTalk1067.com for evacuation info, fire maps, and daily developments.

Greer Fire Grows to 7,052 Acres, Jumps SR 261 – Evacuations Expand in Eagar

Posted by the iTalk 106.7 Newsroom | May 14, 2025 – Evening Update

From the iTalk 106.7 Newsroom, here is your latest #GreerFire update.

The Greer Fire has surged to 7,052 acres with zero percent containment as of Wednesday evening. Strong winds, with gusts reaching 45 miles per hour, once again drove extreme fire behavior across the fire area.

Fire Pushes East – Evacuations Ordered in Eagar

The fire made a significant run to the east today and jumped State Route 261, prompting expanded evacuation orders in the Town of Eagar.

🔴 GO – Mandatory Evacuation:

All residents south of Highway 260 and west of River Road in Eagar are under GO status and must evacuate immediately.

🟠 SET – Be Ready to Evacuate:

Residents south of SR 260 and between River Road and the SR 260/180 junction should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

Both SR 260 and SR 261 are now closed due to active fire conditions.

Firefighting Resources & Operations

More than 400 firefighting personnel are now assigned to the incident. Ground crews are supported by engines, dozers, water tenders, and helicopters. For the first time, water scoopers were brought in today to help suppress the southern flank of the fire.

Crews remain fully engaged across the fire line, working to complete hand lines and dozer lines in critical areas. On the northeast side, a small slop-over was caught and contained with hand line. The anchor point near the community of Greer—established earlier this week—is still holding and monitored closely.

The fire continues to burn through drought-stressed vegetation and dead fuels within the 2011 Wallow Fire scar, making suppression efforts even more difficult.

Looking Ahead

Fire officials expect active fire behavior to continue overnight, with strong winds forecast to persist into the evening. Wind speeds may begin to decrease slightly by Thursday.

A Southwest Area Complex Incident Management Team will assume command of the fire on Thursday at 6:00 AM, bringing additional leadership and coordination to the ongoing response.

Stay informed with the latest updates, evacuation notices, and fire maps by tuning in to iTalk 106.7 FM and visiting iTalk1067.com.

Greer Fire Update: Mandatory Evacuations Now Issued for Parts of Eagar

Posted by the iTalk 106.7 Newsroom | May 14, 2025 – Evening Update

From the iTalk 106.7 Newsroom, here is the latest urgent update on the Greer Fire.

🚨 EMERGENCY EVACUATION NOTICE – TOWN OF EAGAR 🚨

Due to increased wildfire threat from the Greer Fire, mandatory evacuations have now been ordered for portions of the Town of Eagar.

🔴 GO! EVACUATE NOW:

Residents south of Highway 260 and west of River Road are now in GO status and must evacuate immediately.

This decision comes as the Greer Fire continues to grow and shift toward populated areas under strong, gusty wind conditions. The fire was last reported at 6,400.6 acres with zero containment, and remains highly active.

Shelter Information:

Evacuees are being directed to the Apache County Fairgrounds in St. Johns, located at 845 W 4th Place North. The facility is open to accommodate both small and large animals.

Fire crews are continuing to work aggressively on containment and structure protection, but officials stress the need for residents in the GO area to leave immediately for their safety.

For continuing updates on evacuation zones, fire progression, and road closures, stay tuned to iTalk 106.7 FM and visit iTalk1067.com.

Greer Fire Grows to Over 6,400 Acres, Now Advancing Toward SR 261

Posted by the iTalk 106.7 Newsroom | May 14, 2025

From the iTalk 106.7 Newsroom, here is the latest Greer Fire update based on newly released fire perimeter data.

The Greer Fire has expanded to an estimated 6,400.6 acres, according to the latest fire perimeter uploaded to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC). This new perimeter is now visible on the Watch Duty app under the “Active Fire Perimeters” map layer.

It’s important to note that these perimeter maps are preliminary and intended to show the general extent of the fire’s spread. A structure appearing within the perimeter does not necessarily mean it has been damaged or destroyed. Firefighters remain actively engaged in protecting homes and infrastructure across the affected region.

Fire Headed Toward SR 261

The fire has continued to move east-northeast, and officials now confirm that it is advancing toward State Route 261. As a result, SR 261 is now closed from SR 260 to the Point of the Mountain. This closure comes in addition to existing restrictions in the area as crews work to contain the growing blaze.

High winds continue to challenge containment efforts and have grounded all aerial support. On the ground, hotshot crews, dozers, engines, and support personnel are working on multiple fronts to build and hold containment lines and protect threatened structures.

Stay Informed

For the most current updates on fire growth, evacuation alerts, road closures, and containment progress, continue to follow iTalk 106.7 FM and check back regularly at iTalk1067.com.

A photo of the updated fire perimeter and its proximity to the Town of Eagar is included below for reference.

Greer Fire Update: Conditions Improve Slightly, Crews Continue to Prepare

Posted by the iTalk 106.7 Newsroom | May 14, 2025

From the iTalk 106.7 Newsroom, here is the latest update on the Greer Fire based on new information from Eagar Town Manager and County Emergency Management official Brannon Eagar.

As of this morning, the Greer Fire is estimated at approximately 4,300 acres. While the fire is still actively burning, it has not reached South Fork proper and is currently burning above the community, continuing to move east-northeast.

One positive development is that the fire has encountered the old Wallow Fire burn scar, which has helped slow its forward progress. However, winds are expected to remain high today, shifting from the west, which may pose continued challenges for containment efforts.

“We’re not out of the woods yet, but things look better than they did yesterday evening,” said Brannon Eagar. “We have some of the best crews in the Southwest prepping around town today. I know these guys well.”

In addition to the crews assigned to the wildfire itself, mutual aid firefighters from Timber Mesa and Heber have arrived in Eagar to support local emergency response. These teams are not assigned to the wildfire but are standing by to respond to any structure fires or accidents that may occur within the town. According to Eagar, these services are being provided at no cost to the municipalities, and more support is expected to arrive to help backfill local fire resources.

Aircraft remain grounded today due to high winds, preventing the use of air tankers or helicopters for suppression efforts.

Stay with iTalk 106.7 FM and visit iTalk1067.com for more updates as they become available.

By the iTalk 106.7 Newsroom

Published: May 14, 2025 | Morning Update

The Greer Fire, which ignited late Monday morning near County Road 1120 within the community of Greer, has burned approximately 3,500 acres and remains at 0% containment as of Wednesday morning.

While fire activity moderated slightly overnight, gusty winds—reaching up to 35 mph—continued to push flames to the northeast, east, and south. Crews remained on the fire lines through the night, working in steep terrain with a combination of direct attacks, firing operations, and structure protection tactics.

Winds Continue to Challenge Firefighting Efforts

Firefighters anchored the heel of the fire near the community of Greer, where lines held overnight. On the west and east flanks, crews worked directly on the fire’s edge, aided by bulldozers to slow its spread. Mop-up operations have begun in some secured sections.

To the south, the fire moved toward State Route 373, where crews conducted successful firing operations to tie lines into previously burned areas. Dozers also cut containment lines around private parcels in that area. On the northwest side, firefighters engaged the advancing fire near the Blattner Brush Pit, tying fire lines into Benny Creek.

In the South Fork area, where evacuations remain in place, crews are focused on structure protection and scouting contingency lines.

Evacuations and Shelters

Mandatory GO evacuations remain in effect for:

The entire community of Greer

The North Woods area

area The South Fork area

SET status (be prepared to leave) remains in place for:

Portions of Eagar, including the 26 Bar Ranch neighborhood and residents west of River Road

An emergency evacuation shelter is open at the Apache County Fairgrounds in St. Johns, located at 845 W 4th Place North. The fairgrounds can accommodate both small and large animals.

Red Flag Conditions and Air Support Limitations

A Red Flag Warning is in effect today across the fire area, with winds expected to increase throughout the day and gusts forecast to reach up to 45 mph. These extreme conditions are expected to continue to limit the use of aerial firefighting resources.

A Type 3 helicopter is currently assigned to the incident, and two Type 1 helicopters have been ordered. On Tuesday, large air tankers were briefly requested but were unable to fly due to high winds.

Closures and Restrictions

Highway 260 is closed in both directions near Greer. For updated travel information, visit az511.com.

is closed in both directions near Greer. For updated travel information, visit az511.com. Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are now in place across the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests and in Apache and Navajo Counties . These restrictions include: No campfires or charcoal grills, even in developed sites No outdoor smoking except inside vehicles or buildings No welding or torch use No use of internal combustion engines without proper spark arresters

are now in place across the and in . These restrictions include:

Stay Informed

Fire crews continue working today with support from hotshot crews, hand crews, water tenders, and dozers. The fire remains aggressive, and officials are urging the public to stay alert, follow all evacuation orders promptly, and keep roads clear for emergency response teams.

For continuous updates, stay tuned to iTalk 106.7 FM and follow our coverage at iTalk1067.com.



Posted: May 13, 2025 – 8:30 PM | Updated by iTalk 106.7 Newsroom

A fast-moving wildfire, now named the Greer Fire, erupted late Tuesday morning near the community of Greer, Arizona, and has rapidly grown to more than 3,500 acres with 0% containment reported as of 6:00 p.m.

Fanned by strong winds and dry vegetation, the blaze is threatening multiple communities in eastern Arizona. Mandatory evacuations are in effect for the following areas:

The entire town of Greer

The North Woods and South Fork communities

In addition, parts of Eagar—including the 26 Bar neighborhood and areas west of River Road—have been placed under SET status. Residents in these areas should be prepared to evacuate immediately if conditions worsen.

Incident Management and Firefighting Response

A Type 3 Complex Incident Management Team (CIMT) officially took over command of the fire response at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening. The team is coordinating the efforts of over 100 firefighting personnel, which include local, state, and federal resources. Crews are currently constructing handlines, conducting direct attack operations, and positioning structural protection units where possible.

High winds and low humidity are significantly complicating containment efforts, and officials warn that fire behavior could remain extreme overnight and into Wednesday.

Evacuation Shelter and Livestock Accommodation

The designated Evacuation Shelter for displaced residents is now located at:

📍 The BUB (County Fair Building)

845 W 4th Place N, St. Johns, AZ

Evacuated individuals can receive lodging, meals, and emergency support services at this site.

For large animals and livestock, the Round Valley Rodeo Grounds remains open to provide safe temporary housing. Volunteers and local organizations are assisting with animal care.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions in Effect

In response to the fire’s severity, Stage 2 fire restrictions are now in place across the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, as well as all of Apache and Navajo Counties. These restrictions include:

🚫 No campfires or charcoal grilling

🚫 No outdoor smoking, unless inside a vehicle or enclosed building

🚫 No welding or use of torches

🚫 No use of internal combustion engines without a spark-arresting device

Violating these restrictions can result in fines or prosecution, particularly if actions lead to additional fire starts.

Stay Informed and Stay Ready

Authorities urge all residents to stay alert and follow official evacuation orders without delay. Do not wait—conditions can change rapidly.

For the latest updates, follow iTalk News on Facebook and tune in to iTalk 106.7 FM and iTalk1067.com for continuous live coverage.

iTalk1067.com is your reliable source for wildfire alerts, emergency information, and local response coverage. We’ll continue to provide verified updates as this story develops.

📷 Have photos or videos of the Greer Fire? Send them to our newsroom at info@italk1067.com

