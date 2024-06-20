Hacked Facebook Account of iTalk 106.7 FM Compromised with Inappropriate Content

In an alarming turn of events, iTalk 106.7 FM has announced that its official Facebook page, which was hacked several months ago, is now being used to disseminate inappropriate content. The station is urging its followers to block and report the compromised account. The hacking incident, which originated from an unknown country, resulted in the hackers successfully taking full control of the Facebook page. Despite immediate attempts by iTalk staff to report the security breach to Facebook, the social media giant has not provided any viable assistance in reclaiming the account.

Frustrated by Facebook’s lack of response and resolution, iTalk 106.7 FM decided to move forward by creating two new Facebook accounts, one dedicated to Sports and the other to News. These new accounts are now the official platforms for the station’s updates and can be accessed via the iTalk 106.7 FM website.

Initially, the hackers limited their activity to reposting old videos that had been originally shared by iTalk, some dating back several years. However, today iTalk staff were alerted to the fact that inappropriate videos of a sexual nature are now being posted on the compromised account. This development has raised significant concerns about the intentions of the hackers and the potential damage to the station’s reputation.

“We deeply apologize for any distress this situation has caused our followers,” a spokesperson for iTalk 106.7 FM stated. “We are doing everything in our power to rectify the situation and ensure our audience is aware of the new, secure accounts.”

The hacked Facebook account can be found at https://www.facebook.com/iTALK1067. Followers are strongly advised to block and report this page to help prevent further spread of inappropriate content.

For ongoing updates and reliable news and sports content, followers should visit the iTalk 106.7 FM homepage, where links to the new Facebook accounts are prominently displayed.

The station appreciates the support and understanding of its audience as it navigates this challenging situation and works to restore its online presence.

