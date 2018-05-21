Navajo County Emergency Management will be implementing countywide Stage 3 fire restrictions starting Friday, May 18th at 12:01 a.m.

Holbrook, AZ – After speaking members of the White Mountain Fire Restrictions Working Group, Navajo County Emergency Management and Preparedness has made the decision to enter Stage 3 Fire Restrictions throughout unincorporated areas of Navajo County.

Surrounding agencies, such as Apache County, have already entered or will be entering Stage 3 Fire Restrictions on Friday.

The following acts are prohibited until further notice:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire.

Smoking outside of an enclosed vehicle or building.

Outdoor mechanical and industrial prohibitions:

Operating any internal combustion engine in the course of mechanical or industrial operations that would produce open flames or sparks. Welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame. Using an explosive.

Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails.

Use of any and all fireworks.

and all fireworks. Use of explosive targets.

Use of tracer round ammunition.

Exemptions:

*An exemption does not absolve an individual or organization from liability or responsibility for any fire started by the exempted activity.

Exemptions:

Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act. Emergency repair of public utilities and railroads as per attached conditions. Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice. Any Federal, State, or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty. All land within a city boundary is exempted unless otherwise stated in city ordinance. Other exemptions unique to each city/tribe. ***Violations will result in citation and possible arrest!*** “After evaluating the criteria such as the ground fuel moisture, weather forecasts and availability of resources, it is time to enter into more aggressive stage of restrictions,” Interim Emergency Management Director Catrina Jenkins said. “These restrictions are put into place to maintain the safety of our forests, homes and communities.” Make sure you know the rules for what is allowed before you ignite any campfires. Check regional information by visiting www.311info.net. You can also check nationwide restriction information at www.firerestrictions.us. Forest conditions are drier at this point in the year than they have ever been in recorded history, so stay alert and “Know before you go!”

Comments

comments