Red Flag Warning in effect today for Arizona, including Tonto National Forest

PHOENIX, April 12, 2018—For Immediate Release. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for today from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. that covers Arizona, including all of the Tonto National Forest, due to strong winds and low relative humidity.

Visitors to the Tonto National Forest are advised to refrain from having a campfire when Red Flag Warning conditions exist. This advisory covers all campfires across the affected area, including in developed campgrounds.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are expected and that a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will create an increased potential for large fire growth. The campfire advisory remains in effect until the Red Flag Warning ends.

The Tonto National Forest is committed to educating visitors about their role to prevent unwanted, human-caused fires. Avoiding having campfires on windy days is one way visitors can do that.

For detailed weather information including warnings issued by the National Weather Service, visit www.weather.gov/fire/.

