Win an All-Inclusive Suns VIP Experience: Let’s get the Suns Fan Express To Show Low

As a Suns radio affiliate, KNKI, iTalk 106.7 FM Radio is working with the Phoenix Suns to send 20 Fans to an all-inclusive Suns Experience. On Saturday February 24th, the Suns Fan Express is picking up 20 winners and their guests for a VIP game experience that includes:

Transportation to and from Talking Stick Resort Arena from KNKI iTalk 106.7 FM radio station on the Fox Sports Fan Express Bus

(2) Lower Level Club Annexus tickets

Food and beverage bracelet for the exclusive Club Annexus

Pre-game warm-up viewing with Photos on the Court

Suns T-Shirt

Locker Room Tour

The Radio Affiliate station with the most entries is where the bus will stop, so KNKI, iTalk 106.7 FM needs your help to get the bus to Show Low. Enter weekly through February 15th at Suns.com/AllAboard. Be sure to select “KNKI Show Low/Pinetop” as the station that you listen to so that we get credit for your entries.

