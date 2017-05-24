No highway construction closures during Memorial Day weekend

Existing work-zone restrictions will remain in place

PHOENIX – During the Memorial Day weekend, state and local agencies are focusing on keeping motorists safe and placing equipment and resources along heavily traveled highways to help move traffic should incidents occur.

The Arizona Department of Transportation and its contractors won’t schedule construction closures along state highways from Friday through late Monday evening. Drivers are urged to use caution over the holiday weekend in existing work zones and in three “holiday travel corridors” that will receive extra enforcement and resources to minimize travel delays.

As they have during recent major holiday weekends, ADOT and the Arizona Department of Public Safety are emphasizing safety in three high-traffic zones: Interstate 17 between north Phoenix and Flagstaff, Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson and State Route 87 between Mesa and Payson. Along those routes, ADOT crews will strategically stage equipment, such as loaders and utility trucks, minimizing travel delays with faster response times to crashes and stalled vehicles. Overhead signs will update travelers on traffic conditions and safety reminders.

DPS will focus on preventing three leading causes of traffic deaths: speeding, impaired driving and lack of seat-belt use. Many of ADOT’s overhead signs throughout the state will display a message aimed at discouraging speeding. The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is working with state troopers, police officers and deputy sheriffs on a holiday DUI enforcement campaign. Last year in Arizona, seven people died in seven fatal traffic collisions during the holiday weekend. Two of the crashes were alcohol-related.

No closures are scheduled during the holiday weekend, but travelers should be aware that existing work-zone restrictions with lane reductions will remain in place. This includes a 30-mile stretch of I-40 east of Kingman, I-40 near Twin Arrows and I-10 near Bowie.

Because unexpected delays can occur due to crashes and stalled vehicles, drivers are encouraged to:

Pack extra drinking water and snacks.

Avoid the busiest travel times, if possible.

Get plenty of rest before driving.

Check vehicles, including tire pressure, belts and fluid levels.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Travel Information Center at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed @ArizonaDOT.