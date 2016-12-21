Petra Kvitova’s surgery on left-hand injuries successful

FILE - This is a Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016 file photo of Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic, clenches her left hand as she reacts after winning a point against Daria Gavrilova of Australia during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has been injured by a knife-wielding attacker at her home on Tuesday Dec. 20, 2016. The player's spokesman, Karel Tejkal, says Kvitova suffered a left hand injury and has been treated by doctors.﻿(AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File)FILE - This is a Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016 file photo of Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic, clenches her left hand as she reacts after winning a point against Daria Gavrilova of Australia during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has been injured by a knife-wielding attacker at her home on Tuesday Dec. 20, 2016. The player's spokesman, Karel Tejkal, says Kvitova suffered a left hand injury and has been treated by doctors.﻿(AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File)

Posted By: Ashley Fry December 21, 2016

PRAGUE (AP) — Petra Kvitova’s spokesman says the surgery on the two-time Wimbledon champion’s left hand was successful and she is recovering.

Kvitova was injured Tuesday when a knife-wielding intruder attacked her at her home in the town of Prostejov. The attacker is still at large.

Kvitova underwent nearly four hours of surgery on Tuesday.

Karel Tejkal, Kvitova’s spokesman, says the Czech player feels good and that her surgeon considers the operation to be a success.

Kvitova is expected to resume her career, but she will miss the Australian Open and a significant part of the season after damaging tendons in her left hand. She also has injuries to all five fingers and two nerves.

 

