Predators’ Fiala out of playoffs after breaking leg

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nashville general manager David Poile says Predators forward Kevin Fiala broke his left leg during Game 1 against St. Louis and is recovering from surgery to repair his femur.
Poile detailed Fiala’s injury in a statement Thursday.
The general manager says Fiala had surgery at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis and will start rehabilitation when he returns to Nashville.
The 20-year-old Fiala was hit by Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo and went hard into the boards behind the St. Louis net at 1:46 of the second period Wednesday night. His injury led to a 17-minute delay while Fiala received medical attention. He was taken off the ice on a stretcher to the hospital.
Nashville won 4-3 for a 1-0 second-round series lead.
The 11th draft pick in 2014, Fiala scored two goals in the Predators’ first-round sweep of Chicago.
