Prescribed burning planned on the Lakeside Ranger District

Springerville, AZ, May 12, 2017 — The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, Lakeside Ranger District plans to conduct a 15 acre prescribed burn today, May 12, weather permitting. The prescribed burn is within the Marsh Unit which is located three miles north of Show Low on the west side of Arizona State Highway 77 near Telephone Lake (T10N, R22E, Section 5).

Minimal smoke impact is anticipated and may be visible from Arizona State Highway 77, U.S. Highway 60 and the local areas of Linden and Show Low.

This prescribed burn is in cooperation with Arizona Game and Fish and the City of Show Low. The burn will improve and maintain the wetland and riparian ecosystems near Pintail Lake reducing dead fuels and stimulating new growth for a variety of plants and wetland vegetation used by wildlife and livestock. It also provides habitat diversity and recycles plant nutrients into the soil. Prescribed burning of forest ground fuels also reduces the threat of large scale wildfire impacts to private lands.

All prescribed burns are approved through the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) before ignition begins. The ADEQ monitors air quality and determines whether or not it will be a good day for smoke dispersion. Although smoke from prescribed fire can still be noticeable, it is usually for a shorter time and considerably less smoke than wildfires produce. If you are sensitive to smoke or have respiratory problems, stay indoors if possible.

Crews will be on scene from ignition until there is no longer a threat of escape from the project boundaries.

Questions or concerns contact the Lakeside Ranger District at (928) 368-2100 or by calling 311 or 928-333-3412. Also, check out our website at: www.fs.usda.gov/asnf